UPDATE: Missing Cloverdale 12-year-old located

Police say boy reported missing Sept. 22 has been found safe

Surrey RCMP is looking for 12-year-old Tanner Friesen. (File photo)

UPDATE: Police say a 12-year-old boy Cloverdale boy who was reported missing has been located and is safe.

(Original story below)

Surrey RCMP is asking for help locating a 12-year-old Cloverdale boy.

Police said the boy hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving his home in the 6000-block of 175A Street on Wednesday evening (Sept. 22) at approximately 7:15 p.m.

His family and police are very concerned for his well-being, a news release issued just before 1 a.m. Thursday notes.

He is described as a Caucasian male, with long, dirty-blond hair and brown eyes. He is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs 80 lbs and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and possibly sandals.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey