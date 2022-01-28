Surrey RCMP looking for 81-year-old man

Richard Lorne Talbot was last seen Jan. 27 in the 8400-block of 141 Street, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior.

Richard Lorne Talbot was last seen Thursday (Jan. 27) at 2:30 p.m. in the 8400-block of 141 Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police say Talbot hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 135 lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say he was last seen wearing a high-visibility jacket, blue jeans and a blue Hawaiian shirt, a brown flower-print baseball cap and black shoes with a red Canadian maple leaf on the sides.

Police added Talbot is known to frequent Bear Creek Park.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-13509 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



