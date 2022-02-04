Surrey RCMP looking for 79-year-old woman, who may be confused or disoriented

Sandra Horton was last seen Feb. 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing senior, Sandra Horton, “who may present as confused (or) disoriented.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior, “who may present as confused (or) disoriented.”

Sandra Horton, 79, was last seen on Thursday (Feb. 3) at 9:30 p.m. at a residence in the 10100-block of 133 Street, according to a release from the Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Horton was reported missing at 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

Police described Horton as Caucasian, five-foot-one, with a slim build and short grey hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light grey fleece jacket, white/black running shoes with pink laces and a silver medical alert bracelet.

Surrey RCMP said Horton is known to frequent the areas of Central City Mall and Holland Park.

Anyone with information that may assist police with locating Sandra is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Police add that if anyone finds Horton, to stay with her and call police.


