Surrey RCMP looking for 57-year-old man who was reported missing on July 3

Surrey RCMP is looking for 57-year-old Ramil Carpena Enriquez, who was reported missing from a North Surrey home, and it is believed he was travelling in a 2015 grey Toyota Rav4 with the licence plate BG7 94N. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is looking for a 57-year-old man who was reported missing from a North Surrey home.

Ramil Carpena Enriquez was reported missing Sunday (July 3), according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said it is believed that Enriquez was travelling in a 2015 grey Toyota Rav4 with the licence plate BG7 94N.

Surrey RCMP say Enriquez’s family is concerned for his wellbeing as they have not been able to make contact with him.

Enriquez is described as Asian and five-foot-four. He has a mustache, brown eyes and black-and-grey hair. His clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Ramil and or his vehicle is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

