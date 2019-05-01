Police are looking for 29-year-old Tyler Anderson, who was last seen in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue on Monday, April 29. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Missing person

Surrey RCMP looking for 29-year-old man

Police say Tyler Anderson was last seen in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue

Surrey RCMP say they are looking for a missing 29 -year-old man.

Police said Tyler Anderson was last seen in the 17700-block of 60th Avenue at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 29.

He has not been seen or heard from since and it is “out of character for him to be out of touch for this long,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (May 1).

Surrey RCMP described Anderson as Causasian, six feet tall, about 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anderson was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey T-shirt, grey sweater, green shorts and tan shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-62073.


