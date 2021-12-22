Surrey RCMP looking for 16-year-old

Police say Samuel Quiceno was last seen on Dec. 13

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 16-year-old, Samuel Quiceno. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old.

Samuel Quiceno was last seen in the 6300-block of 124 Street on Dec. 13 around 1 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn on Wednesday (Dec. 22). He was initially reported missing on Dec. 14.

Munn said police and Samuel’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Samuel is described as Hispanic, six feet, 185 lbs., with a medium build, brown eyes and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage winter jacket, a red T-shirt, grey sweatpants and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information that could help police find Samuel is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp