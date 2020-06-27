Surrey RCMP looking for 11-year-old girl

Emma Petit was last seen in the 14500-block of 108th Avenue on June 26

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 11-year-old Emma Petit.

Emma was last seen in the 14500-block of 108th Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday (June 26), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Police described Emma as Caucasian, 5’4”, slim build, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Surrey RCMP said she was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts and had a skateboard with her.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emma PETIT is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-96996

missing personSurreysurrey rcmp