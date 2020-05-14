Police are looking for the suspect in an alleged assault at a Whalley thrift store in December 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Whalley

Surrey RCMP look to identify suspect in alleged thrift-store assault

Police say the incident happened in December 2019, but only now releasing a photo

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify a man who is a suspect in an alleged assault that happened in late 2019.

The incident happened at a Whalley thrift store in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard on Dec. 20, 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (May 14).

Police said a man was allegedly “assaulted by an unknown male suspect.” The victim, RCMP added, “received minor injuries,” but didn’t specify what those injuries were.

Surrey RCMP said that “after other investigative avenues have been unsuccessful,” it is now releasing a photo of the suspect “in an effort to advance the investigation.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as Caucasian, with short dark hair. He is between 5’7” and 5’10” with a slim build.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


