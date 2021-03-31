Surrey RCMP look to identify suspect after pregnant woman assaulted

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman after she visited a bank at 102nd Avenue and King George Boulevard in Whalley on March 23. Police described the suspect as Caucasian, with a slender build. He was wearing a “sky blue jacket, dark pants and a grey hat.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say woman was pushed to the ground

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman in Whalley.

The victim, according to a release from Corporal Joanie Sidhu, was assaulted after a visit to a bank on 102nd Avenue and King George Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

Sidhu said an “unknown man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground” and it “appears this was an unprovoked assault.”

The victim, she said, was taken to hospital and “fortunately received only minor physical injuries.”

Police described the suspect as Caucasian, with a slender build. He was wearing a “sky blue jacket, dark pants and a grey hat.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

