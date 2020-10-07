Surrey RCMP look for vehicle seen in area after Newton shooting

Surrey RCMP is looking for the driver of a white Nissan Rogue that was seen in Newton following a shooting on Oct. 3.
Police released the footage on Wednesday (Oct. 7) as “investigators believe the driver of this vehicle has information” which may help in the investigation, according to a Surrey RCMP release.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, or the driver, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
The shooting happened Oct. 3, just before 3 a.m., in the 5800-block of 129th Street, Surrey RCMP said.
In the initial release, police said officers were called to a break-and-enter in the area and when they arrived they found a 67-year-old man suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.” He was taken to hospital.
As of Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said he is in “stable condition.”
Police said it is believed to be a “targeted” shooting, but it has “not yet been determined if the victim was the intended target.”
Surrey RCMP previously said the victim is “not known to police.”
A suspect, who was described as a “large man, tall and skinny, with a black shirt and black pants,” left the scene before police arrived, according to the Oct. 3 release.
“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer.
“The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter