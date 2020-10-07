Surrey RCMP has released photos of a vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue, seen in the 5800-block of 129th Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. Police said investigators believe the driver may have information about a shooting that happened in the area at that time. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP look for vehicle seen in area after Newton shooting

Police say the driver may have information about the Oct. 3 incident

Surrey RCMP is looking for the driver of a white Nissan Rogue that was seen in Newton following a shooting on Oct. 3.

READ ALSO: Man, 67, in hospital following early-morning shooting in Surrey, Oct. 3, 2020

Police released the footage on Wednesday (Oct. 7) as “investigators believe the driver of this vehicle has information” which may help in the investigation, according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, or the driver, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

The shooting happened Oct. 3, just before 3 a.m., in the 5800-block of 129th Street, Surrey RCMP said.

In the initial release, police said officers were called to a break-and-enter in the area and when they arrived they found a 67-year-old man suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.” He was taken to hospital.

As of Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said he is in “stable condition.”

Police said it is believed to be a “targeted” shooting, but it has “not yet been determined if the victim was the intended target.”

Surrey RCMP previously said the victim is “not known to police.”

A suspect, who was described as a “large man, tall and skinny, with a black shirt and black pants,” left the scene before police arrived, according to the Oct. 3 release.

“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
ShootingSurreysurrey rcmp

