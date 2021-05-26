UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say woman has been found safe

Kayla Reimer, 32, was reported missing on May 19 after leaving a house in Surrey, but she was last seen using a bank machine in New Westminster on May 20, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (May 26). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

UPDATE, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:38 a.m.: Surrey RCMP say she has been found safe

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Kayla Reimer, 32, was reported missing on May 19 after leaving a house in Surrey, but she was last seen using a bank machine in New Westminster on May 20, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (May 26).

Police say when Reimer left the Surrey house, she was driving a grey 2009 Ford Escape that has since been found parked and unoccupied in New Westminster.

Reimer is described as five-foot-two, about 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a black V-neck shirt and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about Reimer is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-73314.



