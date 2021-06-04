Surrey RCMP look for missing senior who ‘may be confused and disoriented’

Police say Ernesto Valdez, 76, has been ‘showing signs of undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’

Surrey RCMP is looking for a missing senior who has been “showing signs of undiagnosed Alzheimer’s.”

Ernesto Valdez, 76, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday (June 3) in the 11200-block of 132nd Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP early Friday morning (June 4).

Surrey RCMP said he was wearing a red jacket, black pants and a black polo shirt.

Police said Valdez “may be confused and disoriented as his health has been declining recently,” and he has been “showing signs of undiagnosed Alzheimer’s.”

Valdez may be in New Westminster as he also frequents Royal City Mall and the surrounding area, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



