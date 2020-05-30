Surrey RCMP look for missing man

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Tyler Ridout, 36, was last seen near Balsam Crescent and 136th Street around 6 a.m. on May 29, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.
Police said he left in a blue Honda Civic, with B.C. licence plate F637M.
Ridout has not been seen or heard from since, RCMP said.
He is described as white, with a “stocky” build. Police added he has dark, brown hair “past his shoulders, and very full sideburns.”
Ridout was last seen wearing a grey nylon jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyler RIDOUT is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-80943.
