Surrey RCMP look for missing man Stephen Mapes, 58

Surrey Mounties need help to find Stephen Mapes, 58, who has been missing since March 24. Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.
He is white, six feet tall, slim and has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 11100-block of Ellendale Drive at about 9 a.m.
“Police and family are concerned for Stephen’s well-being as it is out of character for him to be out of touch for this long,” said Sergeant Chad Greig.
Greig said Mapes is “associated to” a black Ford F150 pickup truck, plate number DOGRVR.
