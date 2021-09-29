Surrey RCMP look for missing 81-year-old man

Richard Talbot was last seen in the area of 88 Avenue and 140 Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior, 81-year-old Richard Talbot, who was last seen near 88 Avenue and 140 Street on Tuesday morning (Sept. 28, 2021). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior.

Richard Talbot, 81, was reported missing Wednesday (Sept. 29) after he failed to return home the previous evening, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

He was last seen in the area of 88 Avenue and 140 Street around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sangha said family spoke with Talbot on the phone around 4 p.m., and “expected him to return home that evening.”

Talbot is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-five and 140 lbs. He has thinning grey hair and no facial hair.

Police added he was last seen wearing a red-and-black plaid jacket, blue pants, brown shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


