Douglas Lennon, of Surrey, was last seen in the 12300-block of Old Yale Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to Surrey RCMP. He was reported missing Nov. 23. (Submitted photo from Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP look for missing 60-year-old, last seen on Nov. 11

Douglas Lennon was reported missing on Nov. 23

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 60-year-old, who was last seen on Nov. 11.

Douglas Lennon, of Surrey, was last seen in the 12300-block of Old Yale Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha Thursday (Dec. 2).

Lennon was reported missing on Nov. 23 after he failed to return to the family home, the release notes.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, with blue eyes, grey hair and a mustache. Lennon was last seen wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and construction boots.

If you have any information about Douglas, please contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


