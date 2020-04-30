UPDATE: 43-year-old woman found, Surrey RCMP say

Jasmine Williams was last seen on April 26 near Central City Mall, police said

Surrey RCMP is looking for 43-year-old Jasmine Williams, who was last seen on April 26. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

UPDATE, Thursday, April 30 at 3:53 p.m.: Surrey RCMP say she has been found.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 43-year-old woman.

Jasmine Williams was last seen in the afternoon of April 26 near Central City Mall, Surrey RCMP said in a release Thursday (April 30).

Williams, police said, is described as Caucasian, 5’4” to 5’5” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said she was last seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and winter shoes.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-63953.

