Surrey RCMP look for missing 18-year-old, last seen on Jan. 6

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 18-year-old, Hailey McClelland, who was last seen on Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Hailey McClelland last seen in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old.

Hailey McClelland was last seen in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue on Jan. 6 at 9 p.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Police say McClelland was reported missing the next day.

While it is “not unusual” for McClelland to be out of contact with friends and family, Sangha said “the length of time she has remained out of contact is concerning.”

McClelland is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, with red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is know to frequent Guildford Town Centre and the Surrey Central area.

Anyone with information about McClelland is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



