Surrey RCMP look for missing 14-year-old

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her.

Aarna is described as South Asian, five-foot-six, 149 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Munn said she was last seen wearing black shorts with a purple tank top.

Aarna is know to frequent Surrey and Vancouver, Munn said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



