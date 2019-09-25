Surrey RCMP are looking to identify the two men (pictured above) involved in an alleged robbery in July. (Photos: Surrey RCMP handout)

Guildford

Surrey RCMP look for men involved in alleged robbery

Police say a wallet was taken during a personal robbery in the 15400-block of 101A Avenue

Surrey RCMP are looking to identify the two men involved in an alleged robbery in July.

A personal robbery in the 15400-block of 101A Avenue, where a wallet was allegedly taken, was reported on July 19, police stated in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 25). The victim, police said, wasn’t “physically injured during the robbery.”

Police said the debit card from inside the wallet was “used shortly after the robbery,” adding that the two suspects were caught on video surveillance using the card at a business in the 9900-block of 152nd Street.

Surrey RCMP have released photos of the two suspects and are looking for the public’s help to identify them.

Both suspects, police said, are described as dark-skinned men, five-foot-eight and about 150 lbs. At the time of the incident, Surrey RCMP said one suspect was wearing black clothing and the other was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these suspects, or who has further information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
