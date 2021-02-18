Surrey RCMP look for assault suspect after woman ‘spontaneously punched’

Surrey RCMP is hoping the public can help identify the suspect in an assault that happened in the Guildford area on Tuesday (Feb. 16).
Around 8 p.m. in the 15300-block of 102A Avenue, “an unknown man approached the victim and spontaneously punched her,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Feb. 18).
Police said the suspect fled on foot “immediately after” and the victim was taken to hospital to treat her injuries.
The suspect, according to the release, is described as Caucasian, in his 50s, about six feet tall, with a skinny build. Police said he was wearing a yellow-and-brown checkered jacket with dark pants.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.
