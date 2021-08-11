Surrey RCMP look for 17-year-old last seen on July 30

Maria Dewolfe-Broad was last seen at Guildford Town Centre

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Maria Dewolfe-Broad, 17, who was last seen at Guildford Town Centre July 30, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Police added family is concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time she has been out of contact.

Maria is described as Indigenous, five-foot-one, 140 lbs., with brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Guns and Roses skull logo, light grey track pants and a light grey baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

missing personsurrey rcmp