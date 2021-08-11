Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Maria Dewolfe-Broad, 17, who was last seen at Guildford Town Centre July 30, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Maria Dewolfe-Broad, 17, who was last seen at Guildford Town Centre July 30, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Surrey RCMP look for 17-year-old last seen on July 30

Maria Dewolfe-Broad was last seen at Guildford Town Centre

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen in the Guildford area at the end of July.

Maria Dewolfe-Broad, 17, was last seen at Guildford Town Centre July 30, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Police added family is concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time she has been out of contact.

Maria is described as Indigenous, five-foot-one, 140 lbs., with brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a Guns and Roses skull logo, light grey track pants and a light grey baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village
Next story
More than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses now stockpiled in Canadian freezers

Just Posted

A conceptual drawing of a large plaza on the north side of the future 160th Street SkyTrain station. (Image: surrey.ca)
City of Surrey seeks feedback on updated Fleetwood plan

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, walks past the Murray Motors mural on the side of the old Surrey Leader building on 176th on Aug. 10. The mural was painted for the 2006 film “Deck the Halls.” Orazietti wants the city to consider some sort of uniform process that will allow all groups who want to engage in public art to work with the community. “You want to make everything cohesive, that is the key part.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
BIA director wants a ‘cohesive’ approach to public art and placemaking in Cloverdale

Clockwise, from top left: White Rock Renegades ‘09, which won bronze at provincials; White Rock Renegades ‘05, which won silver; and the White Rock Renegades ‘02, which won gold. (White Rock Renegades photos)
Three medals for White Rock Renegades teams at B.C. softball championships

Uniti culinary training program students Safeer Jivraj (left) and Jamie Thompson chop vegetables in the kitchen at Surrey's Round Up Café on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s landmark Round Up diner reborn as training kitchen for UNITI students