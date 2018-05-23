Surrey RCMP is investigating further allegations of sexual assaults in connection with a beauty spa operation. File photo

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

It is the third sexual assault reported this week in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating another sexual assault, this time occurring early Monday morning in Newton.

RCMP report that around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, May 21, a woman walking east on 72nd Avenue at 134 Street was grabbed from behind an sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” South Asian man between 35 and 40 years of age, with medium length hair and a clean shaven face.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, and other recently reported sexual assaults to determine if there are any links between the incidents.

Police are reminding the community of the following personal safety tips:

  • Keep you head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings
  • Walk with others when possible
  • Plan your route to avoid isolated areas

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

It is the third sexual assault reported this week in Surrey

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

Abbotsford man faces charges in Delta hit and run

Five men were injured in the June 2017 incident in Ladner

Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Arrests follow an internal investigation by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Man airlifted to hospital following mushroom farm stabbing

Abbotsford Police speaking with two men from the scene

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Most Read