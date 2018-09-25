Surrey RCMP issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sheraton hotel stabbing

Police say Malcolm Drydgen faces an aggravated assault charge, and it’s believed he’s in the Lower Mainland or Alberta

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect charged in a stabbing at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in the early morning hours of June 15.

Surrey RCMP say Malcolm Drydgen, 29, faces an aggravated assault charge.

Police believe Drydgen is in the Lower Mainland, or possibly Alberta.

He is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with a slender build. Police say Drydgen has short black hair, with a receding hair line, and brown eyes.

Police say the hotel stabbing was “isolated and targeted.” According to Surrey RCMP, the victim in the case was treated and released from hospital, and continues to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information Drydgen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.