Surrey RCMP issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sheraton hotel stabbing

Police say Malcolm Drydgen faces an aggravated assault charge, and it’s believed he’s in the Lower Mainland or Alberta

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect charged in a stabbing at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in the early morning hours of June 15.

Surrey RCMP say Malcolm Drydgen, 29, faces an aggravated assault charge.

Police believe Drydgen is in the Lower Mainland, or possibly Alberta.

He is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with a slender build. Police say Drydgen has short black hair, with a receding hair line, and brown eyes.

Police say the hotel stabbing was “isolated and targeted.” According to Surrey RCMP, the victim in the case was treated and released from hospital, and continues to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information Drydgen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
ELECTION QUESTIONS: Is Surrey safer than it was four years ago?

Just Posted

ELECTION QUESTIONS: Is Surrey safer than it was four years ago?

Who has the best plan to fight crime in Surrey? That’s for voters to decide on Oct.20

Man wanted in connection with attack on taxi driver in Surrey

Assault happened Aug. 8 in the 13200-block of 105A Ave.

Child care awards for Surrey facility and two individuals

Khalsa Childcare Centre honoured along with Tammy Dyer and Vanessa Hickman

Cessford says Delta not ready for legal cannabis

Mayoral candidate and former police chief says public consultation is needed to make civic policies

Surrey United to celebrate 50 years of soccer at day-long event Saturday

Dunk tank, bouncy castles, food and more at Cloverdale Athletic Park

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Man faces 8 charges after Vancouver carjacking, pepper-spray attacks

Jesse William Swain has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery and dangerous driving

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

Vancouver Whitecaps release head coach Carl Robinson

Assistant coach Martyn Pert and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr are also out

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

Call boxes and increased patrols are also among the $1M in the city’s security measures

Most Read