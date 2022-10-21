The suspects vechicle as seen from CCTV footage in the area around the time of the shooting. (Surrey RCMP submitted photo)

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s help after shots were fired in Newton on Wednesday (Oct. 19) morning

The shooting happened on Wednesday (Oct. 19), but police were not informed until Thursday (Oct. 20)

On Wednesday (Oct. 19) at around 9 a.m., shots were fired into a residence in the 14100-block of 72 Avenue in Newton.

Surrey RCMP is concerned because they received no calls from that area when the shooting happened. On Oct. 20, police received a report of bullet holes in a residential fence. After further investigation and obtaining CCTV footage, officers learned the shooting took place the day before, on Oct. 19.

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said, “It is very important if you hear shots fired or see something suspicious that you immediately report it to police.”

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle, described as a white four-door sedan.

At this point, the motive is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing. The individuals that live in the targeted home are known to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


