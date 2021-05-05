Whalley vehicle fire ‘believed to be an arson’: Surrey RCMP

Police say ‘at this point’ it doesn’t seem to be tied to ongoing violence in the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP officers on scene of a vehicle fire, which is believed to be an arson, in the area of Currie Drive and Grosvenor Road Wednesday afternoon (May 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a vehicle fire in Whalley on Wednesday (May 5).

Corporal Vanessa Munn said the fire is “believed to be an arson,” but it “does not seem that it is related to anything else at this point in time.”

“At this point in time, we don’t have reason to believe the incident is tied to anything else, I mean, suspects outstanding.”

She said the fire, which was near Grosvenor Road and Currie Drive, was called in at 12:42 p.m., adding there were multiple calls reporting the fire. She said there were no injuries reported.

However, Munn said police are not yet certain who the vehicle belongs to.



