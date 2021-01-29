Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours

Surrey RCMP is investigating two impaired driving incidents within a 24-hour period.

In one incident, the driver allegedly caused a crash after driving into oncoming traffic in Whalley, while a firearm was seized in another incident in Newton, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday (Jan. 29).

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Surrey RCMP responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue in Whalley that involved a grey Acura sedan.

Police said the sedan “allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan.” RCMP added the drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, while officers were interacting with the driver of the Acura sedan, they found “drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle which included a used syringe and spoon with residue, as well as suspected prescription drugs.”

Police said the driver showed “physical signs of being impaired by drugs.” He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release, RCMP said.

Then just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, Surrey RCMP said a concerned citizen reported “a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle” in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

When officers arrived, according to police, they found a man in the driver’s seat “with a weapon in his waistband and a firearm inside the vehicle.”

Police said when officers interacted with the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment by drugs.” The driver was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers searched the vehicle and also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and a “few hundred dollars” in cash, as well as open alcohol inside the vehicle, police said.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation while also being issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

“It’s concerning to see two impaired driving cases involving what we suspect is the use of hard drugs, within a 24-hour period,” said Sergeant Elenore Sturko.

“The second case in particular had multiple elements of concern. We’re grateful to have received the report from the citizen, which ultimately led to the seizure of a dangerous weapon and had an immediate impact on public safety.”



