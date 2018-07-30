Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

Shots were fired in the 7800-block of 138th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say

NEWTON – Police are investigating after a “targeted” shooting in Newton Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in a residential area in the 7800-block of 138th Street.

“Police are on scene and have confirmed such an event as having occurred,” according to a Surrey RCMP release sent Sunday night.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and say there is “no public safety concern known at this time.”

A Black Press Media freelancer at the scene said there were bullet holes in a home on the street.

There are unconfirmed reports that a suspect was seen fleeing on foot, according to the freelancer, who said the K-9 unit and heavily armed officers searching the area for a suspect.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.