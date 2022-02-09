Surrey RCMP investigating suspected arson at Guildford apartment building

Police say nobody was injured in the fire, that happened at about 3 a.m Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the 10600-block of 150 Street

Surrey Mounties are investigating a suspected arson at an apartment in Guildford early Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the 10600-block of 150 Street.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Surrey firefighters called police at 3:06 a.m. after they “quickly” extinguished a fire in a hallway.

“There was evidence of a second fire outside the building, which was extinguished prior to police and fire attendance,” she said. “Thankfully no injuries were reported, however it appears these fires were intentionally lit.”

Surrey RCMP General Investigations Unit is leading the investigation and is working with the Surrey RCMP Arson Coordinator and Surrey Fire Service.

Munn said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Police are releasing a description of two suspects. One wore a white baseball hat, white shirt, black puffy jacket, blue jeans and white high top runners while the other wore a dark hoodie with a white shirt underneath, black pants, and black Nike runners with a white swoosh.

“Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished and did not result in any injuries to residents inside the apartment building,” Munn said. “We want to encourage residents in the area to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



