Surrey RCMP investigating Sunday night shooting in McDonald’s parking lot in Cedar Hills

Surrey Mounties are investigating a fight that led to shots being fired Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Cedar Hills in Whalley.

This happened in the 12900-block of 96th Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 7:39 p.m.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said witnesses reported seeing two groups of men arguing, “which escalated into the use of pepper spray and then shots were fired.”

Those involved took off in two cars before police got there.

“Officers did not locate any injured parties, or any evidence that a person was injured in the shooting. Suspect and vehicle descriptions will not be released to the public at this time as the witness statement are still underway.”

Sturko said it would be “difficult to say at this point” if those involved were adults or teens.

A couple shots were fired.

“I would imagine that there were a number of people around because it’s a popular location and it’s also a very well-known and popular fast food restaurant which obviously raises the public concern and the concern for safety,” Sturko said. “Regardless of what would have motivated something like that whether it’s a conflict between parties known to one another or not, having a public shooting in an area where people were put in harm’s way by the selfish actions of those that were in this dispute, it definitely is something that is unacceptable.”

Police are looking to make arrests.

“It’s sounds like one shooter,” Sturko said.

Earlier Sunday, at about 3:45 a.m., a man was shot in the leg at a house in the 9100-block of 148th Street in Guildford.

“We don’t have any information that they’re connected.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



