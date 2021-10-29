Surrey RCMP on the scene of a reported shooting in Whalley on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, in 11100-block of 136 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP investigating shooting in Whalley

Police said it is believed to be an isolated incident, no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Surrey RCMP say officers are investigating after a man was shot at in Whalley.

On Friday (Oct. 29), Surrey RCMP received a report that a man was shot at a residence in the 11100-block of 136 Street around 1 p.m., according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a “possible gunshot injury.” She added the victim was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” and a male suspect was found at the scene and taken into custody.

“The investigation is in the very early stages, but initial indications are that the parties involved are known to each other,” said Munn.

She added it’s believed to be an “isolated incident,” with no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

2021: Shootings/homicides
Infogram


