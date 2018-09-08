Surrey RCMP investigating ‘serious’ 2-vehicle crash in Guildford

Potential life-threatening injuries from those involved in crash, leaving road closed, police said

Surrey RCMP say officers are on scene of a “serious motor vehicle collision” in the Guildford area Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 14500-block of 100 Avenue, according to a news release.

“Initial indications are that there are serious potentially life-threatening injuries involved in this two motor vehicle collision,” police said.

Traffic in the area will be affected “for an undetermined time” as officers continue their investigation, adding that 100 Avenue will be shut down westbound at 148 Street for all eastbound traffic at 144 Street.

Police are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter