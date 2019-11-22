Man injured in ‘targeted’ shooting crashes into fence in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the man is expected to survive

Surrey RCMP say a man was injured in a “targeted” shooting Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 21 near 146th Street and 83rd Avenue, not far from Enver Creek Secondary.

Police responded to the scene after gunfire was reported.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a fence and a man inside with an “apparent” gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital but is expected to survive.

“This investigation is in its early stages however this is believed to be a targeted incident,” Surrey RCMP stated in a Friday morning release. “There is no indication of a continued risk to the public in relation to this incident.”

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or that has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



