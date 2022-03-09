RCMP investigating indecent acts near Surrey high school

Police say a man was seen exposing, touching himself behind Princess Margaret Secondary

Surrey RCMP say they are looking for a single suspect in connection with multiple indecent acts near a Newton high school.

According to a news release issued Wednesday morning (March 9), the latest incident – of a man exposing and touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School – was reported March 2.

The man was observed in a wooded area to the rear of the 12870 72 Ave. property, by a student prior to school starting, the release states.

“Although this is the first report to police, the suspect was observed in the same area, doing the same thing on three separate occasions in 2022 and once in 2021,” the release continues.

“All incidents occurred in the morning between 8:20 to 8:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and police are liaising with a forensic sketch artist.”

The suspect is described as a five-foot-10 South Asian, 30-40 years old, with a medium complexion, and dark hair. He has an average build, facial stubble and a moustache.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police are “actively investigating,” as well as liaising with the Surrey School District.

“We understand that the close proximity to the school raises concerns,” Munn said. “We want the public to know that… the safety of students and members of our community is paramount.”

Anyone with information that could help police identify and locate the suspect asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

