Surrey RCMP investigate a crash and shooting in Guildford that are believed to be connected. The incidents happened on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Police believe the two incidents are connected

Surrey RCMP confirm they are investigating a shooting and crash that happened in Guildford Monday night.

“Early indications are that these incidents are related,” Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader early Tuesday morning when police were still on scene.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to two vehicles, in what appears to have been a T-bone crash.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said there were “unconfirmed reports” the collision followed a “shootout between two vehicles.”

“Another crime scene was located nearby with what looks like a ‘shots fired’ incident,” according to the freelancer.

There are reports that arrests have been made and that two men are in hospital but that has not been confirmed by police.

Surrey RCMP say more details will be released later this morning.

More to come…

Previous story
Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman
Next story
New Zealand lawmakers pass initial vote for new gun controls in wake of shooting

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Police believe the two incidents are connected

First day of trial for former Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

Valley West Giants grow larger with Major Bantam team new to Surrey-area hockey family

In new-look season for former Hawks franchise, Major Midget squad fell in first round of playoffs

Surrey mom killed in hostage-taking remembered as ‘loving, sweet and kind hearted’

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

Vaisakhi 2019: April is here, meaning Surrey’s largest event is upon us this month

An estimated 500,000 people attended last year’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Most Read