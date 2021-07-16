Surrey RCMP investigating anti-Muslim graffiti incidents

Police say reports of the hate-motivated graffiti have been coming in since July 5

Surrey RCMP says it is investigating several hate-motivated graffiti incidents in Newton.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha said there have been “multiple incidents of anti-Muslim graffiti” reported to the Surrey RCMP since July 5.

She said investigators believe these incidents are connected and “may be linked to the same person or group of people.”

The most recent incident, Sangha said, was reported to police on July 14, with members of the public reporting the graffiti on garbage cans, business property and a utility pole near a mosque.

“These types of incidents have a significant impact on the feeling of safety and security for members of our Muslim community,” said Sangha. “Hate crimes and hate motivated criminal activity has no place in Surrey and our officers are working diligently to identify those responsible for these incidents.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

anti-muslim commentssurrey rcmp