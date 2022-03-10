Surrey RCMP investigating alleged assault of eight Surrey Pretrial officers

Surrey Mounties are investigating the assault of eight Surrey Pretrial correctional officers after an inmate allegedly threw unspecified “bodily material” in their direction on Wednesday afternoon.

“That investigation is still ongoing, our officers are working with the pretrial to get statements from the involved officers that were assaulted,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha told the Now-Leader. “It seems like it’s a bodily material that was thrown in their direction, so when they’re talking about assault it’s not assault like physical injuries but it’s something that was thrown at them.”

Police received the call at 4 p.m., she said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

