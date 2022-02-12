Surrey RCMP investigating after shots fired at vehicle in residential neighbourhood

Police add vehicle ‘believed to be the target of the shooting’ found a few blocks away

Surrey RCMP is investigating after shots were fired in a Newton residential neighbourhood.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 11), Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 13400-block of 60A Avenue, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn added that when officers arrived, they found “evidence consistent with a shooting.” She added that afterward a vehicle, “believed to be the target of the shooting,” was found in the 13500-block of 62B Avenue, with no driver inside.

She said initial indications are that the targeted vehicle “was being driven while being shot at by a second vehicle,” which police described as a light-coloured SUV. The second vehicle fled the area, Munn noted.

No injuries have been reported to the police, but Munn said officers are looking to confirm the well-being of the driver and anyone else who might have been in the vehicle.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, Munn said, and officers are appealing for anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



