Surrey RCMP investigating after man caught on video spitting in security guard’s face

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify the suspect in an assault after a man was caught on video spitting in a security guard’s face at the Dollarama at 10155 153rd St. on April 6 around 5:30 p.m. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify the suspect in an assault at a Guildford dollar store.

The investigation began, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko Thursday (April 6), after receiving a copy of the video from CTV, where it was circulating on social media.

Sturko said the incident had not yet been reported to police.

She said the video shows “an unmasked man spitting in the face of a security guard who was escorting him from the store.”

“The video of the assault on the security guard was disgusting,” said Superintendent Manly Burleigh, Surrey RCMP Operations Officer. “This type of behaviour is unacceptable – we urge anyone that has experienced this type of violence to report the incident to police.”

Sturko said through the investigation, officers identified the security guard’s employer and learned the incident happened on April 6 around 5:30 p.m. at the Dollarama at 10155 153rd St.

Police are now looking to identify the suspect, Sturko said.

“Investigators are also appealing to any witnesses, including the person who filmed the video, to come forward to help advance this investigation,” the release notes.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the strip mall area between 5:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on April 6, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2021-50419.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



