UPDATE: Homicide investigators tasked to suspicious death in Surrey park

Homicide investigators are in Surrey, following the discovery of a body in a Newton park Thursday (May 26) night.
According to a news release issued just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was tasked after the death of a man found in Hazelton Meadows Park was deemed suspicious.
“Upon police attendance, a deceased man was located, whose injuries were consistent with suspected foul play,” the release states.
Surrey RCMP’s serious-crimes officers attended the park – located in the 14000-block of 68 Avenue – after a “man down incident” was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday.
“The cause of death is being investigated and foul play has not been ruled out,” an earlier news release stated.
IHIT investigators will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, and anyone who has dash-cam footage from the area of 68 Avenue and 140 Street between 8 and 9 p.m. May 26 – or any information that could assist police – is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
No further information regarding the deceased was shared.
Police closed 140 Street between 68 and 70 Avenues for the investigation, and remain “in the evidence gathering phase.”
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters