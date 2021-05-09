PHOTOS: Surrey RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ house fires in Newton

Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Newton Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey RCMP are investigating two “suspicious” fires in Newton.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said they were called to two house fires at 12600 76 Avenue at 5:11 a.m.

One house, police said, was under construction and vacant. The second home was evacuated. No one has been injured.

“First arriving crews showed up and found a home under construction that was totally involved in fire. They focused their efforts on protecting the neighbouring homes,” asst. fire Chief Ben Dirksen said at the scene. “Unfortunately, one neighbouring building suffered heavy damage. The house that was under construction was a total loss.”

Police closed 76 Avenue west of 128 Street and east of 125 Street for its investigation.

“Surrey RCMP investigators are on scene and are expected to continue their work in the area for several hours, which may affect commuter traffic,” RCMP said in the release.

“Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-67336.”