Surrey RCMP investigate theft of three semi-tractor trucks

Police Dog Service attempted to track the suspect

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating the theft of three semi-tractor trucks, which have since been recovered.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday (April 6), Surrey RCMP said the owner of the company the semi-tractor trucks were stolen from told police he was following the suspect near the Surrey-Langley border. Police said the trucks were stolen in the area of the 9800-block of 192nd Street.

Police said officers from Surrey and Langley responded to the call.

One of the semi-tractor trucks was abandones in the 4000-block of 200th Street, and “a lone male was seen fleeing from the truck.”

A Police Service Dog was called to the area and attempted to track the suspect, but police said he has not been found yet.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect was described as Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old, skinny build with possible facial hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have been in the area of 40th Avenue, and 200th Street in Langley, and observed the man that fled from the semi-tractor truck, or have video of the male are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers, quoting file 2019-048482.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties bust two car theft suspects in three hours, Jan. 18, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Power restored to South Surrey neighbourhood
Next story
VIDEO: Families displaced after fire, explosion at Surrey townhouse

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 31–April 5

Tragic end to hostage situation, Cloverdale community supports homeless man, and more

Surrey RCMP investigate theft of three semi-tractor trucks

Police Dog Service attempted to track the suspect

Surrey councillor voices concern about crosswalk on King George Boulevard

Doug Elford says it’s probably welcomed, but cites ‘excessive speeding’ as an issue

Surrey students develop prototypes for ‘hope’ at regional science fair

From asteroid mining to a bionic hand

Highland dancers take the floor at championships in Surrey

Dancers from B.C., Alberta, Washington competed

VIDEO: Cottage country homes for show

Head to the Cloverdale Agriplex to find what you need for your dream cottage country home

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Most Read