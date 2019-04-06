Surrey RCMP investigate theft of three semi-tractor trucks

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating the theft of three semi-tractor trucks, which have since been recovered.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday (April 6), Surrey RCMP said the owner of the company the semi-tractor trucks were stolen from told police he was following the suspect near the Surrey-Langley border. Police said the trucks were stolen in the area of the 9800-block of 192nd Street.

Police said officers from Surrey and Langley responded to the call.

One of the semi-tractor trucks was abandones in the 4000-block of 200th Street, and “a lone male was seen fleeing from the truck.”

A Police Service Dog was called to the area and attempted to track the suspect, but police said he has not been found yet.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect was described as Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old, skinny build with possible facial hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have been in the area of 40th Avenue, and 200th Street in Langley, and observed the man that fled from the semi-tractor truck, or have video of the male are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers, quoting file 2019-048482.

