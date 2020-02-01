Surrey RCMP investigate sudden death in Cloverdale

Cause of death still under investigation, police say

Surrey RCMP say it’s investigating a sudden death in Cloverdale Saturday (Feb. 1).

Police responded to a call in the 17600-block of Fraser Highway around 1:55 p.m., according to a release from BC RCMP.

When officers arrived, police said a deceased male was found at the location.

The Surrey RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service, is investigating.

The cause of death is still under investigation, police said. It hasn’t been determined yet whether or not there is foul play.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-509-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-16611.

