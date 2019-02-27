Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged “stranger assault” of a 16-year-old girl walking in the area of 154th Street and 101A Avenue on Feb. 26. (Google Maps).

Guildford

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘stranger assault’ involving 16-year-old girl

Police say a man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to ‘walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle’

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in a “stranger assault” investigation after a man allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old girl by the arm in Guildford and “attempted to walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle.”

Police say the incident happened in the area of 154th Street and 101A Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The girl was able to “break free from the man and get away,” according to Surrey RCMP.

Police hope the public can help identify the suspect, who is described as a man in his early 20s with tanned/reddish skin, approximately 6’0 tall, and a medium build.

“The male had a chisel-shaped jaw, (a) pointy nose, and was clean shaven,” according to a Surrey RCMP release. “He was wearing a grey hoodie with brownish pants and red shoes. The vehicle is described as a small, silver early 2000s model sedan, possibly a Kia or a Subaru.”

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 9 and 9:30 a.m. who may have dash-cam video to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information or witnessed this occurrence who has not already spoken with police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

