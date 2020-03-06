Surrey RCMP investigate after a house was shot at in Whalley on Friday, March 6. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at Whalley home

Incident happened in early hours of Friday morning, police say

Surrey RCMP say it’s investigating following a shooting at a home in Whalley.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday (March 6), police responded to a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street after receiving a report of “possible shots fired.”

According to Surrey RCMP, officers on scene confirmed a firearm has been used.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said the incident was an “ongoing dispute between two neighbours.” The homes are next to each other.

Several people from the two homes were taken into custody, police said.

Friday afternoon, Surrey RCMP said the area around the homes “may remain closed off for some time as the investigation continues.”

Surrey RCMP said that while the investigation is in its early stages, police “do not believe there is any continued threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-34914.

In the same block, there were also shootings on July 25 and Dec. 7, 2019.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say man ‘apparently’ shot in leg, July 26, 2019

READ ALSO: Several people in custody following reports of shots fired into a Surrey home, Dec. 7, 2019

READ ALSO: Ten of 11 people taken into custody after shooting in Surrey have been released, Dec. 9, 2019

In the July 25 incident, police said a man was “apparently” shot in the leg. Surrey RCMP said at the time that it was “not a random incident and involved parties (were) known to one another.”

In the Dec. 7 incident, shots were fired into a home on 139A Street. Ten people were taken into custody, and RCMP said it seemed to have been a “targeted incident resulting from a dispute between parties known to one another.”

Wright told the Now-Leader that while the Surrey RCMP has been to the same block “for similar incidents in the past,” he added that, “at this point I can’t confirm whether it’s the same individuals involved or the same residence.”

READ ALSO: One dead following assault at Surrey strip mall, Jan. 2, 2020

READ ALSO: Shots fired in South Surrey, one man injured, Jan. 3, 2020

There have been three reported shots fired incidents as of March 6, 2020.

2020: Shots fired
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Just Posted

Cloverdale taekwondo instructor feels martial arts can empower people

Karen Bennett believes she can make a difference in people’s lives everyday

VIDEO: Surrey musician’s Hendrix tour connection leads to new song with Joe Satriani

Henri Brown, who is Jimi Hendrix’s first cousin, is featured on ‘Experience Hendrix’ tour

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Treatment centre created for B.C.’s Ebola response in 2014, says provincial health officer

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Vancouver police seize third stash of weapons in nine days’ time near Oppenheimer Park

Officers seized nine imitation firearms, ammunition, swords, hatchets, VPD says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Most Read