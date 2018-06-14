Surrey RCMP investigate Sheraton hotel stabbing

Surrey Mounties are investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The hotel, at 15269 104th Avenue, was at press time behind police barricade tape. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“At this point all I can say is that it was a report of a stabbing, was stabbed and taken to hospital,” Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader at press time. “How many times, where it was, all that kind of stuff I can’t comment on.”

John Kearns, the hotel’s general manager, said the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m.

“We don’t even know if it was a guest, actually, showed up at the front desk of the hotel suffering from, well bleeding, we didn’t know if it was stab wounds or not, from the video footage that I have,” Kearns told the Now-Leader. “It’s kind of a mystery; he apparently was on the 19th floor but we don’t know why or how he got there, was there, whether this was a brothel or god knows what, right, we don’t really know. Anyways, he ended up going out of the hotel and collapsing in the driveway and at that point the police were called, just before then, and police showed up.

“There’s no issues involving anything other than this person that we’re aware of at this point in time,” Kearns said.

“He was bleeding extensively. I couldn’t see from any footage that he had any stab wounds, but he was bleeding extensively.”

About the allusion to a possible brothel, Greig said, “I have no information about that.”

Meantime, the hotel was behind picket lines for four weeks after roughly 120 unionized employees went on strike.

The strike ended on May 28.

“It’s a little disconcerting to all of the guests after a strike, right,” Kearns said of the stabbing.

Greig described the suspect as a “dark-skinned male with a shaved head” and added that “investigators believe that this is an isolated occurrence and there is no risk to the public.”



