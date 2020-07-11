Woman sexually assaulted, robbed near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Police say the incident happened July 10, just after 11 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is investigating an alleged sexual assault and robbery in Whalley Friday night (July 10).

Shortly after 11 p.m., police received a 911 call “reporting that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area of King George SkyTrain station,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (July 11).

Police said the woman was walking under the Expo Line, toward Fraser Highway, around 10:45 p.m when an “unknown male suspect approached her with a weapon.”

The release added that the man allegedly robbed the woman of her belongings and then “pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.”

“Following the assault, the male suspect fled the area, and the woman was able to obtain assistance and call for help.”

According to police, the suspect is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old and about 5’10”. The suspect was wearing a red and blue bandana on his face, with all black clothing.

RCMP added the victim had “minor injuries” from the incident and she was taken to hospital.

Surrey RCMP Victim Services has taken over the investigation, police said.

RCMP is now looking for witnesses any information, or if anyone was driving in the area, who may have dash-cam video from the area at the time of offence, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

“Incidents like this are concerning for the police and the community,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko. “We are sharing this information to encourage healthy vigilance. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP.”

Police are also reminding people on “safety practices”:

• Don’t take shortcuts. Use main routes, avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

• Walk with another person when possible.

• Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

• Trust your instincts and your feelings.

• If you see or hear something suspicious, call the police.

