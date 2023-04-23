Surrey RCMP investigate rollover car crash on 192 Street Saturday night

A rollover car crash cause on 192 Street Saturday night (April 22) caused the road to be closed for a few hours so police could investigate.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Surrey RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on 192 Street, north of 82A Avenue.

The vehicle involved was traveling northbound on 192 Street, and went off road right, striking a ditch, causing the vehicle to rollover, according to an RCMP release.

Surrey RCMP members and Surrey Fire Service firefighters arrived on scene, and the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical assessment.

At the time of the collision, it is unknown whether speed or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

