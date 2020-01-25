Surrey RCMP investigate report of explosion at home

Surrey RCMP say an ‘emotionally elevated’ person has been taken into custody following reports of an explosion at a Whalley home. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say an ‘emotionally elevated’ person has been taken into custody following reports of an explosion at a Whalley home.

Around 5:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24), Surrey RCMP frontline officers and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of an explosion in the area of 124th Street and Iona Place, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said “multiple residents in the area heard a large explosion that shook their homes.”

Police said witnesses were able to direct investigators to a specific home. The surrounding homes were evacuated “as a precaution and specialized response teams were brought in to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A person was then taken into custody, “without any harm to people or property.”

Surrey RCMP said that officers were continuing to interview neighbours looking for witnesses and possible CCTV video footage.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area that may have dash cam video, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Mounties say tussle with South Surrey driver followed ‘erratic/possibly impaired’ report, Jan. 24, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter