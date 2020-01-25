Surrey RCMP say an ‘emotionally elevated’ person has been taken into custody following reports of an explosion at a Whalley home. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Surrey RCMP investigate report of explosion at home

‘Emotionally elevated’ person taken ‘safely’ into custody: police

Surrey RCMP say an ‘emotionally elevated’ person has been taken into custody following reports of an explosion at a Whalley home.

Around 5:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24), Surrey RCMP frontline officers and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of an explosion in the area of 124th Street and Iona Place, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said “multiple residents in the area heard a large explosion that shook their homes.”

Police said witnesses were able to direct investigators to a specific home. The surrounding homes were evacuated “as a precaution and specialized response teams were brought in to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A person was then taken into custody, “without any harm to people or property.”

Surrey RCMP said that officers were continuing to interview neighbours looking for witnesses and possible CCTV video footage.

Anyone with information about the incident or who was in the area that may have dash cam video, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Mounties say tussle with South Surrey driver followed ‘erratic/possibly impaired’ report, Jan. 24, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal
Next story
Surrey tells Uber to cease operations in city, but company ‘respectfully’ declines

Just Posted

Task force brainstorms on support for Semiahmoo homeless community

Community service providers gather to discuss options for housing, income safety and more

Two people reportedly sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Surrey

Collision happened on the 16500-block of 64 Avenue

Surrey tells Uber to cease operations in city, but company ‘respectfully’ declines

Ridesharing company told to stop operating within the city by 9 p.m. Jan. 24

South Surrey couple donates $250K to students in honour of late son

Joseph Chung Scholarship Fund helps out 100 post-secondary students

Surrey RCMP investigate report of explosion at home

‘Emotionally elevated’ person taken ‘safely’ into custody: police

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

‘We beat ourselves’ frustrated coach says

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

Coronavirus concerns cause cancellation of Langley Lunar New Year celebration

Close to 1,000 were expected to attend the annual Live In Langley event on Saturday

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

Most Read