Surrey RCMP investigate after girl says suspicious person followed her in Whalley

Young girl was walking in the 14400-block of 102nd avenue Wednesday morning

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a young girl reported being followed by a “suspicious person” in Whalley this morning.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police received a report at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday that an “unknown person” followed a young girl who was walking in the 14400-block of 102nd avenue.

“The unknown person followed the girl until she caught up with a group of people walking in the area,” Sturko said in a press release. Police didn’t provide more details.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

